Very cold and dry conditions for Friday and the weekend

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies tonight will lead to some patchy freezing fog for the overnight and early morning hours. We might see stray snow showers across western WY, but overall, we will stay dry. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. Low temperatures get down to the low 10's and single digits by the early morning.



TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy conditions will be across the region and we won't see any rain or snow at all. Winds stay calm between 5-10 mph. High temperatures get into the mid to upper 20's.



LONG TERM: Dry conditions continue into the weekend. We have a slim chance for some stray snow showers on Sunday and Monday, but most of the region will be clear of snow until we look for some moderate snowfall to come back next Thursday. Winds stay light for the long term. High temperatures might increase into the lower 30's for Saturday, but we will mostly stay with high's in the 20's for the long term period with lows going down to the single digits.