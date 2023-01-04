Skip to Content
Rain and snow with warmer temps for Thursday

A large area of low pressure from the southwest, will push snow and rain in our direction.

Overnight, increasing clouds with a low around 15°, with light north winds.

For Thursday, look for a chance of snow and rain showers. A high in the upper 30’s for the Snake River Plain. Mostly cloudy with winds at 10-15 for the Snake River Plain. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible for the Plain. Thursday night, rain and snow showers with a low in the upper 20’s to the lower 30’s. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

On Friday, scattered snow showers for the morning and midday. Afternoon highs in the mid 30’s. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast
