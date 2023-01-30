Wind Chill Warning through noon

Arctic air snaps out temps into dangerous territory today and for the next 24 hours. Light winds 5-10mph don't sound threatening, but with already sub-zero temperatures, the threat outdoors of -40 below wind chills is not safe. Bright, bold yet cold sunshine today and actual air temperatures only reaching 5-10 above zero. Wind chills will be anywhere from -15 to -40 below. We've already seen -45 below wind chills this morning in Idaho Falls early this morning. It will be a slow warm up as highs get into the teens tomorrow, but first we have to recover from temperatures tonight in the 15 degree below zero range.

Clear and cold and the best view is from your heated blanket. Best thing today is stay indoors and download our weather app for further updates.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather