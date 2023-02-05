Snow showers continue into Monday morning

TONIGHT: We will have scattered mountain snow showers tonight with stray snow showers possible for the valleys throughout the night. Winds will be breezy between 10-25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Low temperatures get down to the teens and lower 20's.



TOMORROW: Scattered snow showers are expected to continue into tomorrow morning before we mostly dry things up for the lunch hour and the afternoon. Stray mountain snow showers are still possible for Monday afternoon. Another inch or two of snow is expected for most of the region by the end of Monday. Winds should be light breezes between 5-15 mph. High temperatures get into the upper 20's and lower 30's.



LONG TERM: We remain dry with mostly cloudy conditions for Tuesday before we have snow showers coming in late Tuesday night into Wednesday. Dry conditions then follow until we look to have another round of scattered snow showers on Saturday next weekend. Winds will ramp up to be breezy for Wednesday before calming down for the rest of the week. High temperatures stay in the upper 20's and lower 30's until Thursday. High's then dip down to the teens and lower 20's before increasing back into the lower 30's for next weekend.



WATCHES/WARNINGS:



WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST MONDAY for Island Park area, Big Hole mountains including Pine Creek pass, the Caribou range including Wayan and Swan Valley, the Southern Highlands/Albion mountains and the Wasatch mountains in Idaho including Emigration Summit.



WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST MONDAY for Yellowstone National Park, Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.



AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY FOR FRANKLIN COUNTY until 10am Monday.