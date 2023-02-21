Colder temps for Wednesday with some snow showers through Thursday

For Tuesday evening, a chance of snow with gusty winds. Mostly cloudy with a low of 10° for Idaho Falls. Wind chill values as low as -2. South southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch.

Scattered snow showers for Wednesday, with gusty winds. An afternoon temperature around 10° for the Snake River Plain. Areas of blowing snow with north winds at 15-30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Wednesday Night

A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 1. Wind chill values as low as -13. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming north in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Thursday, scattered snow showers and mostly cloudy. A high near 20°.

WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST

WEDNESDAY…