Colder temps for Wednesday with some snow showers through Thursday
For Tuesday evening, a chance of snow with gusty winds. Mostly cloudy with a low of 10° for Idaho Falls. Wind chill values as low as -2. South southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch.
Scattered snow showers for Wednesday, with gusty winds. An afternoon temperature around 10° for the Snake River Plain. Areas of blowing snow with north winds at 15-30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Wednesday Night
A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 1. Wind chill values as low as -13. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming north in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Thursday, scattered snow showers and mostly cloudy. A high near 20°.
WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST
WEDNESDAY…
- WHAT…Snow and strong wind. Winds gusting over 40 mph are
likely with some locations with gusts exceeding 50 mph.
Localized whiteout conditions are still expected. Wind chills
of minus 20 to minus 30 are likely in the Island Park and
Kilgore areas.
- WHERE…Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Malad,
Preston, Thatcher, Emigration Summit, St. Charles, Montpelier,
Georgetown, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Wayan, Swan Valley,
Victor, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Island Park, and Kilgore.
- WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Wednesday.
- IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible in
several areas. Blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility. Additional or extended road closures are possible.
The cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.