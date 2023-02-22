Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
today at 3:50 PM
Published 3:42 PM

Scattered snow tonight and Thursday; Wind chill warning issued for Thursday AM

222u
KIFI Weather

More of the same for this evening, with blowing and drifting snow. Frigid overnight temperatures and wind chills. Tonight

Overnight, a chance of snow, with mostly cloudy skies. A low temperature around -2° for Idaho Falls. Wind chill values as low as -15. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday, scattered snow in the morning with a high in the lower 20’s. Wind chill values as low as -10. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM MST THURSDAY:

  • WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills
    between 20 and 35 below zero.
  • WHERE…Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls,
    Rexburg, and St. Anthony.
  • WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Thursday.
  • IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
    skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content