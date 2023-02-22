Scattered snow tonight and Thursday; Wind chill warning issued for Thursday AM
More of the same for this evening, with blowing and drifting snow. Frigid overnight temperatures and wind chills. Tonight
Overnight, a chance of snow, with mostly cloudy skies. A low temperature around -2° for Idaho Falls. Wind chill values as low as -15. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Thursday, scattered snow in the morning with a high in the lower 20’s. Wind chill values as low as -10. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM MST THURSDAY:
- WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills
between 20 and 35 below zero.
- WHERE…Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls,
Rexburg, and St. Anthony.
- WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Thursday.
- IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.