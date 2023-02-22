Scattered snow tonight and Thursday; Wind chill warning issued for Thursday AM

More of the same for this evening, with blowing and drifting snow. Frigid overnight temperatures and wind chills. Tonight

Overnight, a chance of snow, with mostly cloudy skies. A low temperature around -2° for Idaho Falls. Wind chill values as low as -15. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday, scattered snow in the morning with a high in the lower 20’s. Wind chill values as low as -10. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM MST THURSDAY:

WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills

between 20 and 35 below zero. WHERE…Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls,

Rexburg, and St. Anthony. WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Thursday.

IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed

skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you

wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.