Wind chill warning tonight

Upper snake valley residents and central mountain communities will experience some harsh wind chills tonight. NWS has issued a wind chill warning from 9pm tonight into Thursday morning at 11am. Expect winds to exceed 20-30mph and wind chills as cold as -40 below zero at times. Exposure to this is dangerous for people and pets. Please take shelter and find a secure warm place for tonight. Check on those who may be older. Temps will be in the low teens for some and colder in the mountain areas.

More snow is possible , adding to totals of around and 1" for many in the valley. Southeast highland areas around Bear Lake will also feel dangerous wind chills tonight along with accumulation snow under a winter weather advisory. Winter storm warning for the upper highlands Dubois to Island Park remains into tonight as well, with gusty winds and blow snow. Frozen conditions persist into tomorrow with snow ending as the zone over us and low pressure push out slowly by Friday and we clear for another storm setup into end of the weekend.

Please send weather pictures to our website and on our weather app.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather