Snow and wind returns for Sunday

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies this evening will lead to mostly cloudy skies overnight. Dry conditions and no snow showers are expected. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. Low temperatures get down to the teens.



TOMORROW: Scattered mountain snow showers and isolated valley snow showers will be with us all day Sunday throughout eastern ID and western WY. Accumulation is expected between an inch to 3 inches for the valleys and 4 to 8 inches for the mountains. Winds will ramp up to be between 15-30 mph across the region with gusts up to 40 mph. High temperatures will be in the 30's.



LONG TERM: Isolated snow showers hang around for Monday with another good push of scattered snow showers coming back for Tuesday. Isolated mountain snow showers carry on for most of the rest of the week with stray snow showers for the valleys. Winds will be very breezy for Tuesday between 20-30 mph after being only slightly breezy for Monday. Winds will calm down a little to be just a little breezy between 5-15 mph for the remaining week. High temperatures stay in the 30's for Monday before dropping into the 20's for Tuesday and the rest of the work week into next weekend.