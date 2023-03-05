Snow showers move through tonight with stray snow left for the beginning of the week

TONIGHT: A line of scattered snow showers will hit the region this evening moving northeast toward western WY and the Upper Snake for the late night hours. Accumulation will be around an inch of snow region wide. Winds will be a little breezy up to 20 mph under the snow showers, but overall, light winds between 5-10 mph are expected. Low temperatures should be down to the single digits and low 10's.



TOMORROW: Isolated snow showers will be across our local mountains for most of the day with only one or two snow showers reaching the valleys. Overall, the valleys should stay dry with mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be slightly breezy between 10-20 mph. High temperatures get into the upper 20's.



LONG TERM: The forecast remains fairly consistent heading into the rest of the week with the valleys seeing a 10 to 20 % chance of snow, but the mountains could receive scattered snow showers. We will look for more of a change heading into Friday and next weekend when we look for more scattered snow showers heading into the valleys. Winds will be light for most of the week between 5-10 mph until next weekend when winds ramp up. High temperatures stay in the upper 20's until they slightly warm up on Friday and next weekend into the 30's.