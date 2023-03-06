Skip to Content
Cold start to Tuesday, with areas of fog

We’re under the influence of a large area of low pressure over the northwest. We’ll see temps tonight close to zero, with some fog development. A few hit and miss snow showers for Tuesday, mainly in the mountains. More snow working through on Wednesday and later this week for Friday.

Overnight lows around 1° for Idaho Falls. Partly cloudy with a chance of freezing fog. A few flurries possible from that fog.

For Tuesday, partly sunny with highs in the mid 20’s. A few snow showers for the higher elevations.

A slight chance of snow for Wednesday, with highs in the upper 20’s to the lower 30’s.

Scattered snow for Wednesday night, with mostly cloudy skies.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast
Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

