Chance of snow Wednesday, rain and snow for Friday

A couple of systems will take aim to our region.

Overnight, look for increasing clouds and a low around 7°. Wind chill values as low as -1. North winds around 5-10 mph.

Wednesday, Scattered snow with highs in the upper 20’s. Mostly cloudy, with winds at 10mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible. More snow for Wednesday night with lows around 13 and gusty winds overnight. Southwest winds at 10-15 mph, with gusts around 25 mph.

Mostly cloudy for Thursday with a high near 30°. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday, rain and snow wih gusty winds. Highs in the lower 40’s for the Snake River Plain. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.