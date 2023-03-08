Areas of snow Wednesday night, more rain and snow for Friday

Snow slowly clearing overnight, with partly cloudy skies for Thursday. Warmer air from the south will raise the snow levels just a bit for Friday. This will lead to a rain and snow mix for Friday morning and midday.

Overnight lows around 15°, with a slight chance of snow. Winds will start to shift to the southwest at10-20 mph.

For Thursday, partly sunny with highs in the lower 30’s for Idaho Falls. SW winds at 5-15 mph, with a few isolated snow showers.

Rain and snow for Friday, with gusty winds from the southwest at 15-30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Saturday, mostly sunny, with a high near 32°. Breezy, with winds at 15-25 mph.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST

THURSDAY…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH

LATE FRIDAY NIGHT…