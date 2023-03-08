Areas of snow Wednesday night, more rain and snow for Friday
Snow slowly clearing overnight, with partly cloudy skies for Thursday. Warmer air from the south will raise the snow levels just a bit for Friday. This will lead to a rain and snow mix for Friday morning and midday.
Overnight lows around 15°, with a slight chance of snow. Winds will start to shift to the southwest at10-20 mph.
For Thursday, partly sunny with highs in the lower 30’s for Idaho Falls. SW winds at 5-15 mph, with a few isolated snow showers.
Rain and snow for Friday, with gusty winds from the southwest at 15-30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Saturday, mostly sunny, with a high near 32°. Breezy, with winds at 15-25 mph.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST
THURSDAY…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH
LATE FRIDAY NIGHT…
- WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow
accumulations of 4 to 8 inches above 6,000 feet elevation and 1
to 3 inches in the valleys below. For the Winter Storm Watch,
snow mainly above 6,000 feet elevation and heavy snow possible.
Total snow accumulations of 8 to 18 inches above 6,000 feet,
with 3 to 7 inches in the lower valleys. Winds could gust as
high as 50 mph.
- WHERE…Bear River, Caribou and Big Hole mountains, including
Pine Creek Pass, Georgetown Summit and Emigration Pass.
- WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 5 AM MST
Thursday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from late Thursday night
through late Friday night.