Winter weather advisory and snow today

Slow moving low across the area brings snow covering 1-4" below 6500" today beginning this morning and slacking off this afternoon before more snow tonight and intro Thursday morning. This snow storm ahead of the joining up of the Pacific moisture river and a storm off the northwest coast into Friday covering the day with snow, then rain, then more snow as temps get to the 40's due to the warmth of the atmospheric river from the southwest. It will be a slushy mess and flooding will be a concern aside from travel issues.

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.