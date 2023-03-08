Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
today at 6:45 AM
Published 6:04 AM

Winter weather advisory and snow today

Slow moving low across the area brings snow covering 1-4" below 6500" today beginning this morning and slacking off this afternoon before more snow tonight and intro Thursday morning. This snow storm ahead of the joining up of the Pacific moisture river and a storm off the northwest coast into Friday covering the day with snow, then rain, then more snow as temps get to the 40's due to the warmth of the atmospheric river from the southwest. It will be a slushy mess and flooding will be a concern aside from travel issues.

9" of new snow overnight on Bald Mountain from Sun Valley overnight
Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content