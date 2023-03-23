Scattered snow and gusty winds

A cold front moving through for Friday, will deliver gusty winds and scattered snow, with chilly temperatures.

Thursday night and Friday morning, look for a chance of rain and snow with mostly cloudy skies. A low around the mid 20’s. South southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph.

For Friday, look for snow and gusty winds with cloudy skies. Highs in the lower 30’s, with winds at 15-30 mph. Wind gusts will be in the 30-40 mph range. More scattered snow for Friday night, with lows in the upper teens. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Mostly cloudy for Saturday with highs in the upper 20’s. Staying windy for much of the morning and early afternoon with scattered snow showers.

A slight chance of snow Sunday with highs in the upper 20’s.

WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO MIDNIGHT

MDT FRIDAY NIGHT…