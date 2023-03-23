Snow showers and winds picking up

Spring? Homey don't play dat. 20 degree deficit in average highs for this time of the year by the weekend.

Scattered snow for highlands and ridges and into western Wyoming this morning, and around freezing. Breezes 10-12 mph then becoming gusty with a trough and cold air to cinch up snows for later this afternoon and mainly tonight, continuing into Friday. 1-4" for some valley communities by end of this last storm setup. Winds will blow snows and create some issues for Friday morning at 35+mph.

Winter weather advisories for mountains and wind advisory is up until Saturday morning for lower valley.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather