Freezing fog and leftover snow to start

Looks like we'll finally get a brief moment to catch our breath before more snow chances show up. We have some lingering snow and patchy freezing fog this morning. Slick conditions with changing traffic patterns this morning, since we are returning from spring break, will make for a different ride today. Be aware and slow your roll, black ice is possible. Stay off your phone and buckle up and look out for school buses and kids walking in neighborhoods.

Highs today will edge toward freezing 28-32 with winds from south later 10mph. More of this cold air tonight with lows in the upper single digits and lower tweens. While cold, it's helping us clear this system for a break from snow, which returns with a warm up Wednesday. Highs will slowly ease to the 40's with 50% chance of snow/rain for mid-week. Enjoy the dry break later today and Tuesday.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather