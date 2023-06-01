Isolated mountain thunderstorms with stray valley showers for Thursday

TODAY: We will start off with a dry morning across the region before thunderstorms and rain showers will spark up into the afternoon. The majority of the storms will look to be across the mountains of central ID and western WY for today with only stray showers getting into the valleys and the rest of eastern ID. Winds will be mostly light between 5-10 mph except we could see gusts up to 40 mph under some of the thunderstorms. High temperatures get into the 70's.



TOMORROW: More isolated afternoon thunderstorms continue into Friday. We will look for these storms to target most of the region including the valleys for Friday afternoon. Winds will be mostly calm between 5-10 mph except underneath these storms. High temperatures will look to decrease a little into Friday down into the upper 60's and lower 70's.



LONG TERM: Afternoon thunderstorms will be with us into this weekend and even next work week. We still continue to be stuck with this weather pattern unfortunately all the way up until the end of next work week at least with no end in sight. Winds will continue to be calm for the most part between 5-10 mph. High temperatures will increase back into the 70's for Sunday before increasing even more into next work week into the upper 70's and lower 80's.



WATCHES/WARNINGS:



FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE POTENTIAL FAILURE OF THE PORTNEUF DAM SPILLWAY ON CHESTERFIELD RESERVOIR ON THE PORTNEUF RIVER IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON for A portion of southeast Idaho, including along the Portneuf River downstream of Chesterfield Reservoir through Pebble and along Old Highway 30 south to Lava Hot Springs and downstream to McCammon.



FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE for Portneuf River at Pocatello and Topaz, Big Lost River at Howell Ranch near Chilly, Henry's Fork near Rexburg, Antelope Creek near Darlington, Bear River at Border, and Big Wood River at Hailey.