Afternoon and evening thunderstorms for Friday

TODAY: In the morning, we will look for some light rain showers across the ID/WY border and in western WY before we spark up thunderstorms for mostly everyone in the afternoon and evening. Flash flooding is possible with these slow-moving storms. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph except right under the storms where gusts could get up to 40 mph. High temperatures get into the upper 60's and lower 70's.



TOMORROW: After a fairly dry morning, we can expect more isolated rain showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening for Saturday. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph except right under storms where gusts can reach 40 mph. High temperatures stay in the upper 60's and lower 70's.



LONG TERM: More storms roll in for Sunday afternoon and evening too to wrap up the weekend. Even though the rain showers continue into next work week, we can expect less numerous storms for Monday and Tuesday that could let the valleys be dry for a day or two. More scattered showers are back for Wednesday and the rest of next work week with more rain predicted into the following weekend. Winds will look to mostly light in the long term except with the strong wind gusts under storms. High temperatures will slightly increase back into the low to mid 70's for Sunday before further increasing into the upper 70's and lower 80's by the time we get into Tuesday and Wednesday of next week where high's will look to stay.



WATCHES/WARNINGS:



FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE POTENTIAL FAILURE OF THE PORTNEUF DAM SPILLWAY ON CHESTERFIELD RESERVOIR ON THE PORTNEUF RIVER IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON for A portion of southeast Idaho, including along the Portneuf River downstream of Chesterfield Reservoir through Pebble and along Old Highway 30 south to Lava Hot Springs and downstream to McCammon.



FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE for Portneuf River at Pocatello and Topaz, Big Lost River at Howell Ranch near Chilly, Henry's Fork near Rexburg, Antelope Creek near Darlington, Bear River at Border, and Big Wood River at Hailey.