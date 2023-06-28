A few mountain showers possible for Thursday, but overall, sunny

TONIGHT: Rain showers will continue across the mountains of central ID with a stray shower or two out in the mountains of western WY. The rest of the region will have dry, partly cloudy conditions tonight. Winds look to be light between 5-10 mph. Low temperatures get down into the upper 40's and lower 50's.



TOMORROW: A couple of rain showers and thunderstorms are expected to hit central ID and western WY while the rest of the region will have nice sunny conditions all day. Winds will continue to be light between 5-10 mph. High temperatures increase into the upper 70's and lower 80's.



LONG TERM: We will completely dry out for Friday. A few stray showers are possible over the weekend particularly near the Continental Divide, but most of stay sunny. Isolated storms come in on Monday before we mostly dry up on the 4th of July for Tuesday. Isolated storms return for the middle of next week too which most areas seeing about a 30% chance of rain. Winds will look to be breezy starting on Saturday and continuing into the beginning of next week. High temperatures will increase all the way into the weekend. By Sunday, high's are reaching the upper 80's and lower 90's where they will stay heading into next week.