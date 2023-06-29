Sunny for Friday with warming temperatures

TONIGHT: A few stray showers could be lingering in the early evening hours for SE Idaho, central ID, and western WY, but those showers should dry up quickly heading into tonight. The rest of the region will continue to see mostly clear skies. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. Low temperatures get down into the low 50's.



TOMORROW: Sunny skies will be out for everyone across the region throughout the entire day on Friday. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. High temperatures will increase into the mid 80's.



LONG TERM: A few spotty storms will look to come in for Saturday, but only for the Upper Snake River Plain and western WY. Overall, dry conditions will continue through the weekend. We then have some isolated rain showers and storms coming through for Monday before looking at a stray, few showers left for Tuesday on the 4th of July. We will look to fully dry out for Wednesday before getting more storms following at the end of next week. Winds will be a little breezy for Saturday and Monday between 10-20 mph. High temperatures will soar into the upper 80's and lower 90's for the weekend and Monday. High's cool down just slightly by the middle of next week back into the mid 80's.