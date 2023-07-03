Perfect for the 4th

Skip to Content
Above average temperatures and some Idaho breezes to take us through the 4th.  SW 15-30+ with patchy cloud and sun combo today.  We'll hit 90 and some upper 80's for the river plain.  Lower 80's in the mountains - chances of showers are quick with windy conditions. But calming by 10pm for most.   Limit exposure to sun and hydrate and find somewhere cool to hide out during breaks. 


Tonight will be mainly clear, breezy and temperatures will be at 49-50 for a cool down.  SW 10-20+calming by 10pm.


4th of July - Mainly sunny and super nice.  Upper 70's around 79 and N 10-15.  Some lower valley areas could reach the low 80s. Slight shower chance in mountains


4th of July Firework Forecast - Upper 60's by 10pm, light winds and mostly clear.  Low overnight 40.  
Wednesday - Sunny and 83. 


Thu- Partly sunny - low 80's 40% chance of showers. 

