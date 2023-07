Today will be much cooler than yesterday. Average temperature for Idaho Falls is 82-83, we hit 90 yesterday. Today will be cooler an sunny. Winds N 5-15mph starting with parade weather in the 60's and hitting 79 later, and fireworks weather in the 60's too. Tonight's low will be in the 39-42 degree range for early Wednesday morning.

