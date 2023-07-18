Skip to Content
In the wake of that cold front, today will be brighter, slightly cooler, and less windy.

The front hangs on the edge of southeastern Idaho with a slight storm chance around Bear lake and plenty of showers and wind to Utah below the front. Highs will drop to the upper 80's for Idaho Falls and low 90's for Pocatello. SW 10-15. Our temperatures will build this week from low 90's into Wednesday and dry conditions and bright skies will be hot for this weekend, 98-100 degrees. There may be a shortwave to kick some winds around into tomorrow, but there is now shower chance.

