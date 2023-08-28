Skip to Content
Windy and Hot with a few thunderstorms

An area of low pressure to our north, will help to drive in winds and warm temperatures for Tuesday. Behind the front, we’ll notice cooler temperatures for Wednesday, with more wind. There’s only a slight chance of evening thunderstorms for Tuesday.

Tuesday, mostly sunny, with just a few isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms. A high temperature in the lower 90’s. with North wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday, Sunny with a high near 75°. South southwest winds 25 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

