A few thunderstorms for Tuesday evening with cooler and windy weather for Wednesday

A Severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Lemhi County for Tuesday evening, with strong storms possible in Central Idaho. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible for the rest of eastern Idaho and western Wyoming.

Overnight, we’ll see winds at 10-20 mph, with a low in the mid 50’s. Wind gusts as high as 30mph. A slight chance of thunderstorms.

Sunny for Wednesday, with highs in the mid 70’s. A south southwest wind at 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.