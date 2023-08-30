Wind Advisories in place

Cold front effects can be felt to start Wednesday with cooler temps some 40's and around 50 for the valley. Winds have cleared us out, too and the full moon approaching for the day today covered with some smoke from behind the front. High tide at Rigby Lake will not be affected by the super moon, but moon pies are available at Franz's bakery outlet in Idaho Falls.



Cooler today by 10-15 degrees, around 77 in Idaho Falls after we hit the mid 90's yesterday. Our normal temp this time of year is 83 and we'll get back to that by Labor Day weekend. There's chances of scattered storms early Friday and across the weekend with temps still in the 80's.



What's something you can't look cool doing? Hit me up: 208-534-9957, you could win some tickets from 99 KUPI and me.



Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather