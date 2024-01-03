Skip to Content
Snow showers are back starting tonight

KIFI - Evan Thomason
today at 11:11 AM
Published 11:13 AM

TODAY: Cloudy skies are across the region for today.  There will be a few snow showers crossing into central ID for tonight with the rest of the region staying dry.  Winds should remain light between 5-10 mph.  High temperatures reach the mid to upper 30's.

TOMORROW: A good push of isolated snow showers is likely throughout the region for Thursday morning with only a few stray snow showers left for the afternoon.  Winds look to be slightly breezy between 5-15 mph.  High temperatures remain in the 30's.

LONG TERM: More scattered snow showers are here for Friday and Saturday.  Just a few stray snow showers stick around for Sunday and Monday before we should have another push for scattered snow showers following on Tuesday into next Wednesday.  Snowfall accumulation by the end of Saturday has us picking up anywhere between an inch to four inches of snowfall.  Winds will be slightly breezy for the long term between 5-15 mph.  High temperatures remain in the low to mid 30's all the way into Saturday.  High's start to drop a little more on Sunday with high's in the 20's cooling to the low 20's in time for Monday and most of that work week.

Evan Thomason

