Thunderstorms for Monday evening with breezy and sunny weather for Tuesday

today at 4:11 PM
Scattered thunderstorms with mostly cloudy skies for Monday night. North winds around 15-25 mph.

Overnight low temperatures in the mid 40’s.

Sunny and drier weather for Tuesday. A high temperature in the mid to upper 70’s. Southwest winds at 10-25. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Staying breezy for Wednesday with a high temperature in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s. South southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Thursday, sunny with high temperatures near 80° for the Snake River Plain.

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

