Warm, breezy with a few thunderstorms for Wednesday

KIFI Weather
Published 4:03 PM

Mostly clear overnight with a low around 49°. South southwest winds around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Mostly Sunny this Wednesday, with a high near 80°. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. A few thunderstorms are possible for the afternoon and evening.

Sunny for Thursday with a high near 78°. North winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Friday will be sunny with a high near 85°.

Sunny for Saturday with a high near 90° for the Snake River Plain.

RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
425 AND 427…

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from noon to 9 PM MDT Wednesday.

  • AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake River
    Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River and Fire
    Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River Valley/Southern
    Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake River.
  • WINDS…West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
  • RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 12 percent.
  • IMPACTS…

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

