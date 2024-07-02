Warm, breezy with a few thunderstorms for Wednesday
Mostly clear overnight with a low around 49°. South southwest winds around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Mostly Sunny this Wednesday, with a high near 80°. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. A few thunderstorms are possible for the afternoon and evening.
Sunny for Thursday with a high near 78°. North winds at 5 to 10 mph.
Friday will be sunny with a high near 85°.
Sunny for Saturday with a high near 90° for the Snake River Plain.
RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
425 AND 427…
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from noon to 9 PM MDT Wednesday.
- AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake River
Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River and Fire
Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River Valley/Southern
Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake River.
- WINDS…West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
- RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 12 percent.
- IMPACTS…
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho: