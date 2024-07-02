Warm, breezy with a few thunderstorms for Wednesday

Mostly clear overnight with a low around 49°. South southwest winds around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Mostly Sunny this Wednesday, with a high near 80°. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. A few thunderstorms are possible for the afternoon and evening.

Sunny for Thursday with a high near 78°. North winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Friday will be sunny with a high near 85°.

Sunny for Saturday with a high near 90° for the Snake River Plain.

RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES

425 AND 427…

Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River and Fire Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River Valley/Southern Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake River. WINDS…West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 12 percent.

