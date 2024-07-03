Cooler and breezy

Lake wind advisory for I-15 and American Falls Reservoir through 9pm tonight. Gusts over 25 make for cautious travel conditions on the freeway and choppy conditions for small craft on the reservoir.

Fire weather warning for lower valley with high winds and dry conditions. Gusts of 40+ mph with dry conditions and possible lightning and other fires can spread.

A dry cold front brings a slightly cooler feel to the summer forecast. Winds 15-20 mph with 25+ gusts and highs in the upper 70's. Slight chance of showers/storms 20% for us and 40's overnight.