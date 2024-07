Nice weather for the 4th - Sunny and 77 today. Light wind N 5-10. Parade goers will have bright conditions, probably want some sunscreen, and you'll take your sunglasses, grab some shade. Buy your kids a bag of candy, so they don't jump in the road and settle back to ENJOY temps in the low 60's and our live broadcast on 8.

We've got a heat up coming into tomorrow, we get back to seasonal temperatures in the 80's, then 90's and then we punch into the triple digits by mid-week.