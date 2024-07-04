Skip to Content
Warming trend for this weekend with HOT temperatures next week

Published 3:42 PM

Mostly clear for Thursday night, with a low around 47°. South winds around 5 to 10 mph becoming north northeast after midnight.

Sunny skies for Friday, with a high near 85°. North northeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunny this Saturday with a high near 87°. West winds around 10 mph becoming west in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Sunny for Sunday, with a high near 85° to 90°.

Sunny for Monday, with a high near 90°.

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

