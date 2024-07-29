Sunshine with smoke and winds – swipe left

Skip to Content
7:16 AM
Temperatures will be cooler in the mid-to-upper 80's for Monday So download our KIFI weather app to make sure you are safe at the lake or pool and outdoors. Smoke is still around and winds will be 15-30mph with gusts today. 

With this brief retreat from the heat, and some isolated showers to water your garden, it's back to the slow re-heat of the summer AND 100+ by next Friday. Watch the video forecast for the FutureTrack update and be here LIVE at 5am and noon for updates.

Jeff Roper

