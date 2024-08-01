Heat and smoke for Friday

High pressure overhead is ushering in more heat with above normal temperatures. We’ll also see winds from the southwest help push more wildfire smoke in from Oregon and California.

Overnight, patchy smoke with a low temperature in the upper 50’s.

Patchy smoke. Mostly clear, with a low around 57. South southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming north

Patchy smoke and sunny for Friday. A high temperature in the mid to upper 90’s West winds in the afternoon with winds around 10 mph.

Saturday, partly sunny and hot, with a high near 96. Isolated thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening.

Sunday, mostly sunny with scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms. A high temperature in the lower 90’s.

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 9 PM SATURDAY: Temperatures up to 98 expected. For portions of central, eastern, south central, and southeast Idaho.