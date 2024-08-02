Heat advisory through Saturday with scattered thunderstorms this weekend

High pressure overhead is ushering in more heat with above normal temperatures. We’ll also see winds from the southwest help push more wildfire smoke in from Oregon and California.

For Friday, patchy smoke with sunshine. A high near 98° for Idaho Falls, close to 100° for Pocatello. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Overnight lows around 60° with light winds.

Patchy smoke for the day on Saturday. A chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms. A high temperature in the upper 90’s.

A chance of thunderstorms for Sunday, with mostly cloudy skies in the morning. Clearing skies for Sunday evening. A high temperature in the lower 90’s.

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 9 PM SATURDAY: Temperatures up to 98 expected. For portions of central, eastern, south central, and southeast Idaho.