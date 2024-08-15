Scattered storms for Thursday evening with drier weather for Friday

For Thursday night, there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds. A low temperature overnight around 50°. North winds around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunny for Friday, with a high near 83°. Afternoon winds from the southwest at 10-15 mph.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a slight chance of mountain storms. Winds in the afternoon around 10-15 mph.

A chance of thunderstorms for Sunday. High temperatures in the Snake River Plain in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s.