Expect a hot and sunny Saturday, with potential thunderstorms over the weekend.

Friday night will be mostly clear, with lows around 51°.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, with afternoon thunderstorms likely in southeast Idaho and areas east of the Snake River Plain. High temperatures will range from the upper 80s to the lower 90s, and wind gusts may reach up to 25 mph.

Saturday night may bring showers and thunderstorms, with mostly cloudy skies and lows around 59°.

Sunday could see thunderstorms, with highs in the upper 80s and wind gusts possibly up to 20 mph.

Monday also has a chance of showers and thunderstorms, with high temperatures in the mid-80s.