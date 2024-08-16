Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Expect a hot and sunny Saturday, with potential thunderstorms over the weekend.

slot0
KIFI Weather
By
New
Published 5:29 PM

Friday night will be mostly clear, with lows around 51°.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, with afternoon thunderstorms likely in southeast Idaho and areas east of the Snake River Plain. High temperatures will range from the upper 80s to the lower 90s, and wind gusts may reach up to 25 mph.

Saturday night may bring showers and thunderstorms, with mostly cloudy skies and lows around 59°.

Sunday could see thunderstorms, with highs in the upper 80s and wind gusts possibly up to 20 mph.

Monday also has a chance of showers and thunderstorms, with high temperatures in the mid-80s.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content