Feels like August should for today and Saturday

today at 7:24 AM
Published 7:19 AM

We are slowly warming up and there may be a late shower for the mountains/Salmon area. 

We've got a few days to enjoy less stress with storms around, only smoky skies for some.  Highs will approach 90 tomorrow, and wobble 83-88 for the forecast 8 day.  Chances of showers are limited but slide back in by the end of the weekend for Sunday and Monday. 

Partly sunny during the day, and seasonal overnights waking up to upper 40's and low 50's.  Average highs for August around 87.  

Take a jacket with you on the way out and sunglasses and enjoy the last of the easy traffic days, with schools starting over the next 2 weeks. 

Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

