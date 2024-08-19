Skip to Content
A few thunderstorms for Monday evening with hot and sunny weather for Tuesday

For Monday night, there are a few thunderstorms with clearing skies overnight. An overnight low around the upper 50’s. South southwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Sunny for Tuesday with a high near 90° for the Snake River Plain. Southwest winds at 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Breezy for Wednesday with a few thunderstorms. A high in the lower 80’s with gusty winds. Southwest winds around 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

