More wind with slightly cooler temperatures for Wednesday afternoon

A dry southwest flow to the region will keep us mostly clear with isolated mountain thunderstorms. We see a large area of low pressure, advancing overhead for this weekend. This low, will usher in cooler temperatures and scattered showers.

For Tuesday night, partly cloudy with a low around 55°. Winds around 10 to 15 with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Sunny for Wednesday with a high temperature in the mid 80’s. Winds from the southwest around 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Warming-up for Thursday under sunny skies. A high temperature in the upper 80’s to the lower 90’s. Staying breezy with winds at 10-20 mph. There is a slight chance of an afternoon and evening thunderstorm.

Temps dropping slight for Friday, with high’s in the mid 80’s. There is a slight chance of an afternoon and evening thunderstorm.