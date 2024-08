Gusty conditions with close to 40mph gusts to start Wednesday. Higs in the low 70's! Cooler day with more smoke coming from more northerly winds today. Even cooler tonight with lows in the 30's.

This taste of fall weather will no stick around very long, enough to make you bring out the big coat tomorrow morning. Highs slowly warm back to the mid-to-upper 80's by Labor Day Monday.