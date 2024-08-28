Skip to Content
Smoke drops in along with the cold tonight

today at 1:49 PM
Published 1:43 PM

Can you smell the smoke? We are behind the cold front with those winds today, and only headed to the lower 70's for the afternoon. So the other 2 headlines are winds from the north pushing more smoke into the region tonight and early tomorrow, and a chill down. You'll wake up tomorrow and need your jacket.
Mountain lows near freezing and around 40 for the Snake River Plain. P.S. Frost advisory for Lemhi county.

This cold snap gets your attention real quick and then the warm up begins for Labor Day Weekend, with highs returning to the 80's and above average, close to 90 for Pocatello. Kickoff of the fair on Friday looks good, just keep that jacket handy for the nighttime fun. See you tomorrow morning at 5am on 8 and 99 KUPI-FM>

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather

Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

