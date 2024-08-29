Smoky sun and 70’s today

Slightly warmer by the afternoon but a chilly start. Carry your jacket with you and bundle kids up for the bus stop, but get set for more warm weather by the Labor Day weekend. We are tracking more smoke into the valley today and this will cover our region and will be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

The warm up is slow with about 75 today and back to the 80's tomorrow and even upper 80's for the lower valley/Pocatello by Sunday. Another dry front will settle the highs down after Labor Day to more seasonal temperatures in the lower 80's Fair weather looks somewhat hazy and chilly nights, so take a hoodie and wear your jeans at night with lows in the 40's and 50's for the next 9 days in Blackfoot.