Scattered thunderstorms and gusty winds for Monday night and Tuesday

Monday night and Tuesday morning, there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low temperature in the upper 50’s for the Snake River Plain. East winds around 10-15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

For Tuesday there is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon. Mostly sunny for the afternoon, with a high temperature in the lower 80’s. Southwest winds around 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. Smoke and haze for Tuesday night with gusty winds. A low temperature around 50°.

Wednesday will be sunny, with a high near 79°. Light winds around 10 mph, with gusts around 15 mph.