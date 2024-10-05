Temperatures trending warmer again

A breezy day today but those winds are finally calming down.

Tonight, temperatures will dip into the 30s and 40s with mostly clear skies and lighter breezes.

Tomorrow/sunday, will be a beautiful day with plenty of sunshine. Most of us will enjoy afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s.

Monday, looks very similar to sunday. Lots of sunshine, light breezes, and daytime highs in the low to mid 70s.

Tuesday, a weak front will just skirt by the region to our north. We'll see winds pick up a bit and might tap into some moisture. The SE highlands and western Wyoming have the best chance for a small sprinkle, but most of us will likely stay dry.

The rest of the forecast stays consistent until around Friday when a front will push through bringing an increase in wind and a drop in temperatures for everyone, and a small shower chance for the higher elevations.