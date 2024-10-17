Scattered snow and rain for Thursday evening with clearing for Friday

Stormy weather continues through the evening and early Friday. We’ll see a chance of rain showers before 9pm, then rain and snow showers between 9pm and 3am, then snow showers after 3am. Low temperatures around the mid 30’s for the Snake River Plain. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

For Friday there is a 30% chance of snow showers before noon. Cloudy through the mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high temperature in the mid 50’s. North wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunny for Saturday, with a high temperature in the mid 50’s. Light winds from west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT FOR LIGHT TO MODERATE SNOW TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING:

WHAT…Rain changing to snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to 1 to 3 inches in the valleys below 6000 feet and 3 to 9 inches in the mountains above 6000 feet. Locally higher totals possible above 8000 to 9000 feet.

WHERE…Lower Snake River Plain, Southern Hills/Albion Mountains, Raft River Region, Marsh and Arbon Highlands, Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region, Bear River Range, and Blackfoot Mountains.

WHEN…Tonight through Friday morning.

IMPACTS…Some impacts expected. Roads may be slick in spots due to snow and visibilities may be reduced at times.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS…While confidence is high on mountain snow amounts, increased uncertainty surrounds exactly how much valley snow we end up with, especially with marginal air and ground surface temperatures. Given this uncertainty, locally higher or lower snow totals will be possible.