Getting even colder tonight

Brrr! Big changes from what we had just a few days ago. Some of us woke up to the first snowfall of the season. Other parts of the region saw more of a rain/snow mix. Either way... Chilly. We will see clouds and our rain/snow showers clear out through the day with highs in the upper 40s and 50s by this afternoon. Clear skies means it will get very cold tonight with overnight lows in the teens and 20s. This will be the end of our growing season for this year.

Saturday, mostly sunny and cool. After a cold start, we'll at least make it into the upper 40s and low 50s for the afternoon.

Sunday, mostly sunny but still cool. The morning will once again start below freezing for most but the afternoon should be alright with highs in the 50s for most areas.

Monday, mixed cloud cover with highs in the 50s and 60s. A weak system will slide by to our north. Most of us will just see clouds and breezes out of the southwest, but the central mountains and maybe the Tetons could see a stray shower.

The rest of the forecast will be fairly quiet. It will still be breezy on Tuesday as our storm to the north moves away, but daytime highs will be closer to normal in the upper 50s and low 60s. We'll keep those temperatures with calmer winds for the rest of the workweek. There might be another weak system at the end of the workweek, but what is showing up on weather models isn't very impressive at the moment.