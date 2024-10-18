Skip to Content
Near normal temperatures and mostly sunny skies

Published 3:31 PM

Overnight lows in the upper 20’s. NW winds around 5-10 mph, with partly cloudy skies. A slight chance of a mountain snow flurry near the Wyoming state line.

Sunny for Saturday, light winds around 5 mph. High temperatures in the Snake River Plain in the mid to upper 50’s.

Sunday will be sunny, with a high near 60°. Light and variable wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Monday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Winds will be increasing to around 10-15 mph. A slight chance of rain in Central Idaho and areas near the Montana state line.

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

