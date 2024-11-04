Scattered snow Monday night into Tuesday

Another cold front is on the way for Mondy night and early Tuesday. Look for low temperatures in the mid 20’s. Mostly cloudy, with a chance of snow. South-southwest winds around 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

For Tuesday, there is a chance of snow in the morning and early afternoon. A high near 40° for the Snake River Plain. Winds from the southwest around 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Clearing out for Tuesday night with lows in the mid teens.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and cold, with a high near 40. North winds around 5 to 10 mph.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM MST TUESDAY: Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches below 7000 feet and 6 to 10 inches above 7000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. Big Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains - Island Park, Teton Valley, Bear Lake Valley, Bear River Range, Blackfoot Mountains, and Caribou Range.