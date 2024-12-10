Areas of fog, partly sunny with high temperatures in the lower 30’s

Mostly clear overnight, with a low around 15°. Chance of fog with light winds from the southwest around 5 mph.

Partly sunny for Wednesday with temperature in the lower 30’s. North northeast wind around 5 mph.

For Thursday, there is a slight chance of snow showers after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high temperature in the upper 30’s. North winds around 5 to 10 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Scattered snow for Thursday night with mostly cloudy skies. A low temperature in the mid 20’s. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Chance of snow for Friday with mostly cloudy skies. A high temperature in the mid 30’s for the Snake River Plain.